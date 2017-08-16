Wednesday's Child: Jason (Photo: WFAA)

Today's Wednesday's Child is a smart, funny and charming young man who is running out of time.



Jason starts high school later this month, but he's also getting older. He's 15 years old and faces aging out of the system in just 3 years at the age of 18. Lucky for Jason, he's got a team of people working for him.



Jason likes to make people laugh, particularly his team of advocates who brought him to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science for some fun learning.

“They spend in my opinion way too much time on me!” Jason said jokingly of his CPS caseworkers and Court Appointed Special Advocate. (CASA)



Jason is brilliant. He wants to become a computer software engineer one day. Jason also plans to join a STEM Club when he starts high school this month.

"It will take a lot of calculus,” he says smiling.



It’s something that doesn’t intimidate him too much because he’s good in the classroom. A new school makes him a little nervous, but Jason is used to change.

“There's always going to be difficulties in your life no matter who you are," he says.

Jason has been in foster care since 2011. He was removed from his biological home for severe neglect. He talks openly about the heart issues he suffered as a tiny baby.

“The left side of my heart did not pump, only the right side did. So they had to go in and rewire everything, so the right side could pump all the blood to my body. And so basically, I only have half a heart pumping blood," he says.

Jason survived with a heart full of love. It's what he wants to give to a parent.

“Someone who will help guide me to being a better man in the future," he says.

In only three years, he faces aging out of the system if he's not adopted. He overcomes this fear daily in order to do what he has to. However, the desire for a forever home is always there.



He says in a perfect world, this is what he would wake up to tomorrow morning.

"I'd be in a loving home trying to keep me on track toward my goals, and I'd be helping them too along the way," he said.

Jason wants to have parents to love, just as he has loved all those around him, especially the ones trying to find him a home.

"They're trying to help me, and I appreciate everything they've done for me," he says as his advocates listen and wipe away tears.

