Wednesday's Child: Dylan, Luke and Landon

Smart, funny, outgoing. Just a few of the qualities that make today's Wednesday's Child so special.



They are brothers, torn apart, in a system where it is extremely difficult to keep siblings together.



But we don't give up because we know there's a family willing to give three foster boys at the very least the joy of getting adopted together.



Here now are Dylan, Luke and Landon.

Fun times at Dave & Busters in Dallas, if even just for a day. Brothers, 16-year-old Luke, 12-year-old Dylan and 7-year-old Landon see each other every other Wednesday.



Luke lives apart from his two younger brothers.

"It makes me feel sad he's gone," says Landon.

He and Dylan live in the same foster home. Luke says he has spent the last year at a group home called a residential treatment center.

"It's painful and very hard," reiterates Landon about him and his brothers being separated.

These boys are in care because of abuse and neglect, yet, they are strong and full of promise.

"I'm very nice. I'm always happy. I like to help people a lot," says Dylan beaming with a smile.

"I like to make people laugh," says Luke.

"I'm a great kid!" says Landon enthusiastically.



All three are gifted at school, excelling in Math and Science.

"I was thinking about majoring in engineering and graphic design. Like something at Lockheed or at Nike because I customize shoes," said Luke about the future.

Dylan adapts well to just about any situation. He loves his current foster home and has found a way to handle being in the care of the state the last two years.

"I'm acting like she's (foster mother) my real mom. I'm like an actor right now. She's like my real mom in a movie. So, I just go along with it and play," he said.

Dylan, Landon and Luke want a shot at having a family again.

"Where we're treated like we matter. Like we have a voice," said Luke.

Being separated is very hard, but if it leads to loving and committed parents then this painful time apart would have all been worth it.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.

