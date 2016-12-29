Wednesday's Child: 'Dabron the Drummer'

Today's Wednesday's Child is a gentle, quiet soul who we affectionately call "Dabron the Drummer."

This young man is smart, creative and thrives with encouragement. He also likes to play the drums, so we treated him to a special taping with a really cool reward at the end.

They say music is healing. For 11-year-old Dabron, it's a brilliant stress relief.

"It helps me just relax," he said during our taping at Empire Sound Studio in Carrollton.

Dabron doesn't have a drum kit, but he loves to play them and he's good.

He's also unique.

"I'm happy. I do not like scary things, and I do love others and care about others," he said.

Dabron has been in foster care for two years. Not only was he removed from an abusive and neglectful home, but he was also separated from his siblings. It's been hard.

"I really enjoy seeing my sister. I try not to cry because I want her to know I'm okay," he said.

Every day Dabron finds new ways to remind himself that everything is going to be okay. This day, he found comfort in a recording studio with people who cared.

He said he felt special.

For this young man who needs a lot of love and thrives on attention and affection, that day was magical. He got to play music, and then there was a surprise.

"This drum kit is now yours. You've been playing on it, you've been rocking it. It's your drum kit," said a Guitar Center representative at the taping.

What made this moment extra special was that Dabron just celebrated his 11th birthday. How cool to receive his own drum set and an opportunity to find his Forever Family.

"I just hope I get in a family that cares about me, and I hope I can get adopted because I want a family," he said.

