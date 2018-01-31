Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Joshua

Today's Wednesday's Child is very eager to meet his forever family and cannot wait to have parents of his own.



Joshua, 8, has the brightest smile in the room, especially at the thought of a safe place to live with a mom and dad who care.



To say he lights up a room is an understatement. However, if you ask Josh what makes him smile, he turns the tables.

"Other people smiling makes me smile," said Josh.

His CPS (Child Protective Services) caseworker, Jillian Locke, shared pictures with WFAA that show Josh's wide and beautiful smile. They are pictures of what look like a normal childhood, but this little 8-year-old boy has been in foster care longer than any child ever should.



"Josh has been in foster care almost his entire life. He became involved with CPS when he was just 1 1/2," said Locke.

She said the legal steps to make Joshua available for adoption took too long. It's unfortunate, but at least now he can find his Forever Home.

"I am nice, playful and careful," said Josh.

Josh is careful about helping others, being loving and well-mannered. These are the characteristics he wants from a mom and dad.



Oh, and there's one more thing. He wants "cool" parents.



Josh said he wants an active Forever Family. He enjoys sports, playing video games and going to church. He's very active in the children's ministry at his current church.



The people who adopt Josh have a lot to gain, starting with a little boy who chooses to smile gratefully, shining his light wherever he goes.

"He deserves to have someone just devote attention and love to him. His spirit is so gentle, and he's so concerned with how others are doing and their well being that he deserves to have someone focus that on him," said Locke.

How to get the process started

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

Please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at the email address below, if you’re already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children’s names within the subject line. If you’re not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact 817-304-1272.

