Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Dylan

Dylan is only 8 years old and already knows he wants to serve his country.



Today's Wednesday's Child is very bright and wants to be protected the way he hopes to one day protect this nation.

It was an exciting day for 8-year-old Dylan. “I want to be one of the soldiers," he said excitingly.

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students at Arlington's Timberview High School showed Dylan how to march and properly hold a rifle.

"I’m excited because I got to do all this cool stuff today with them. I’m happy because the dream has finally happened to learn all this," Dylan said about the experience.

Dylan is a quick study. At school, he excels. Learning about science and tornado survival are two of his favorite topics.

"Get in a bathtub and like put a mattress over you and hold it tight," he said should we ever get caught in a tornado.

Dylan's case worker says he is a stand out in the classroom despite being in the system for more than two years. He's been in his new foster home just a few days.

"I'm brave because I smile even though I'm not with a mom and dad," he said.

And it's his courageous spirit that motivates Dylan to want to join the military one day.



“Felt like I was a real Air Force guy," he said.

Dylan says he wants to defend his country so that nothing will happen to it. After suffering abuse and neglect, Dylan needs a forever family who will do the same for him.

"I want to be adopted," he said.

Like many foster children, Dylan wants to join a family where he blends in well.

"Mom and a dad that are nice, and I want them to have a baby and a kid maybe my age," he said.

Dylan could fight for our country one day.



But before that, he hopes to march into a family's heart who will fight for him.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email Jennifer.Teel@dfps.state.tx.us.

