Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Joe

Wednesday's Child: Joe (Photo: WFAA)

Have you ever met someone that instantly makes you feel joy? Today's Wednesday's Child has this kind of magic with everyone he meets.



Little Joe is only 6 years old, but his imagination and charm are bigger than the world.



He's also one of the first real super heroes WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre has ever met.

Joe has one of those kinds of kids with a smile that lights up the earth. "I like to wear a Spider-Man suit to climb on the walls," he says with his big bright eyes.

MORE: Wednesday's Child

Joe is a big Spiderman fan. He explains to us that Spider Man's name is really Peter Parker and that he became Spider Man after getting bitten by a radioactive spider.

Between Spidey and the Incredible Hulk, Joe's energy and imagination keep him busy.

"Sometimes he [Spider-Man] swings, and then he sticks on the wall," Joe says imitating how Spider Man jumps around.



Joe got to do something better than web slinging. He got to fly at iFLY in Frisco. "I thought it was a lot of fun and really cool," he says.

Joe is athletic, but most importantly, determined. He is only 6 years old and with no role models in his life, Joe has chosen Spider-Man as his hero.

"He is strong, healthy, brave and good," explains Joe.

Joe comes from a very neglectful past. He needs a family that is patient and committed to helping him work through the abandonment he has endured in his short life.



When he asked him if he was strong, he proudly answered yes. He proves it every day by trying to be a good listener and excelling in school. His CPS caseworker says Joe is very intelligent.



With his smarts and super strength smile, there is no doubt Joe will go far. Listen to what he answers when asked how high wants to fly in life.

MORE: What is Wednesday's Child? (How to adopt)



"All the way up," says the 6-year-old.

All Joe needs to soar is a parent to protect and love him. This is the kind of mom he daydreams about.

"The one that takes care of me. She feeds me and she buys me new toys and new shoes," he says adding that he wants a father who is nice and will take him places.

Joe's favorite heroes needed radiation to be super. Joe comes by it naturally. But Joe still needs the love and support from parents who will take him by the hand and be the real heroes in his life.

Please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at the email address below, if you’re already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children’s names within the subject line. If you’re not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact 817-304-1272.

LaQueena.Warren@dfps.state.tx.us

© 2017 WFAA-TV