Wednesday's child: 16-year-old Liam

Liam (Photo: WFAA)

Wednesday's child is sweet and soft-spoken. What he has to say is meaningful. 16-year-old Liam opens up about his biggest fear and why the Bible always calms him.



You have to be pretty special to get a private tour of Texas Motor Speedway. Complete with a Cowboy hat and a ride inside a race car.



“I think it's very awesome," said Liam describing his adventure at TMS.



Liam turns 17 next month. He's inspired him to learn how to drive, especially since cars are one of his favorite subjects.

"I'm good at car mechanics. Fixing cars," he said.



Liam has been in foster care for more than 10 years. "I was a little kid. At least until my parents lost their rights," he said.



Every day that passes by, Liam worries he's getting too old to have what every child deserves.

"I would like to get adopted before I turn 18. I don't want to age out," he said. Liam will benefit from a nurturing family that will love him unconditionally.



He needs parents who will understand his background of physical and medical neglect. "I want to feel safe. Loved. Everything," he said.



At night, Liam prays nothing bad happens to him. When he needs encouragement, he reaches for one of his three bibles. When asked what comforts him in the bible, his answer was simple. “Jesus,” he said.



As he stands in Victory Lane, Liam looks forward to the day he can share his faith and heart with a family who will celebrate the triumph of a lonely child finding his forever home.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email Blythe.Waldran@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-792-4954.

Copyright 2016 WFAA