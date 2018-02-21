Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Isaiah (Photo: WFAA)

He's a leader, an athlete and an orphan. Isaiah, 16, showed us some skills on the basketball court. And he couldn't wait to tell us about his gold medal!



When it comes to getting his fitness, 16-year-old Isaiah scores big. “You have to make sure you go to a track. Make sure you're running. Make sure you play basketball. Make sure you do exercise. Then, you wake up and you're ready to roll," Isaiah said.

Exercise is important and so is competition. During a recent Special Olympics, Isaiah helped lead his team to victory as their captain!

"His volleyball team won gold. They went to Oklahoma and had like a little tournament. He was telling me they got to stay in a hotel, and they got to eat all this yummy food," said Isaiah’s Child Protective Services Caseworker Erin Gutierrez.

“I got the gold medal. I hit the ball. I had eye contact to the ball. Made sure it was straight," said Isaiah beaming with pride.

In the game of life, Isaiah has overcome a lot of struggles. He's learned to quarterback his way through some tough situations by trusting in God.

“You know God he made us. He takes care of us," said Isaiah.

Isaiah needs parents who will sacrifice for him, be patient and supportive.

“A family that will love him. Care for him. Cheer him on at every event that he attends. A family that will keep him safe and love him forever," said Gutierrez.

Isaiah grabs opportunities and runs with them. His prayer is that a Forever Family will adopt him and remind him daily that he is valuable, that he is capable, and he has a future.

How to get the process started

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

Please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at the email address below, if you’re already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children’s names within the subject line. If you’re not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact 817-304-1272.

LaQueena.Warren@dfps.state.tx.us

