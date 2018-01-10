Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Malachi

15-year-old Malachi (Photo: WFAA)

Malachi is smart, quiet and an avid video gamer. The 15-year-old has been through a lot in his short life, but he's also learned a lot. He's ready to find a loving home.



Malachi loves to play video games. He was in awe of the collection at the National Videogame Museum in Frisco. Video games are some of the few happy memories he holds onto from a childhood filled with abuse and neglect.



"I've been in foster care for three years," he said.



In those three years, Malachi has lived in four different foster homes.

"It's been both terrible and a good experience. The reason it's good is because I got to meet new people, and they taught me some good stuff. The reason it's terrible is because some of the foster people just don't care about the kids, and it's hard on us if we don't have any support from them," he said.

The good news for Malachi is that he now lives in a foster group home, where he said he feels some guidance and stability. "I really love it where I am right now," he said.

He showed WFAA a picture of him and his foster brothers during a recent trip to see the beach for the first time in his life.

"I like the beach. It's pretty fun to play on the sand and stuff," he said.

Malachi is very intelligent and well behaved. He doesn't smile much, but if you mention his biological grandmother, it does the trick.

"I just came back from seeing my grandmother, so I'm pretty happy at this point in time," he said with a huge smile on his face.

Malachi wants to be placed in a forever home that will lift his spirits the way grandma does when he visits her at the nursing home.



"Someone who's willing to look out for me and care for me with the needs and wants they can possibly help me with," he said.

Malachi very wisely said he can't control the abuse and neglect from his past, so he moves forward. His greatest hope is that a family will see his heart and all the goodness he has to give and choose to love him.

Please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at the email address below, if you’re already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children’s names within the subject line. If you’re not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact 817-304-1272 or LaQueena.Warren@dfps.state.tx.us.

