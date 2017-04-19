Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Lisa (Photo: WFAA)

If you have a daughter who loves dolls, then you know the magic of "American Girl."



Today's Wednesday's Child went from having no dolls to owning an American Girl recently.15-year-old Lisa is very grateful.



As you're about to see, she makes it a habit to be thankful--even for being in foster care. "Hi, my name is Lisa, and this is my baby, Lisa Junior!" Lisa said.

It took only a few minutes for 15-year-old Lisa to choose the only doll she owns at the American Girl Store in Dallas. Lisa treats her new baby the way she wants to be treated.



She opened up about her life prior to foster care. It was scary and hard. "My dad would beat up my mama,” she said.

Those days were long ago. Lisa has now been in foster care for the last eight years. When asked what they’ve been like, Lisa said “wonderful.” She said she only remembers abuse in her past and feels safe now.

"When I'm in foster care, I then don't go back to my family. And they treat me a whole lot better,” she said about her foster parents.

Lisa is in special education classes at school and needs parents who will advocate always for her.



She needs a forever family who will be supportive well after her 18th birthday. With her new best friend in tow, Lisa hopes to get adopted by a family who will never give up on her.



She calls her new doll “the best thing that’s ever happened to her.” But more than anything, this young lady who gives unconditional love is thankful for moments filled with gratitude and hope.

"I was like, I was so happy!" she said about her magical day at American Girl.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email jennifer.teele@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-781-2475.

© 2017 WFAA-TV