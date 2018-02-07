Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Chloe (Photo: WFAA)

This Wednesday's Child feature has energy to burn! She's a dancer, a fast runner and wants to add "artist" to her list of talents.



No matter what she's doing or where she's going, Chloe has a magical way about her.

In a room full of bright colors at Painting with a Twist in Dallas, 15-year-old Chloe stands out as a masterpiece of kindness.

“I'm caring. I love taking care of things. I'm kind. And I love my friends, my family and the people who help me and guide me like you," said Chloe when asked to describe herself.



Chloe likes to make others feel better about themselves. She doesn’t judge. Her warmth is contagious.

When she's drawing, Chloe relaxes in the moment. She always seizes opportunities to be still. "It calms my nerves and also. It just gives me joy," she said about painting.



Her CPS Caseworker Rachell Walter can go on and on about how she’s never met a person like Chloe.

“The thing that I really love about Chloe is that she's able to stay in the moment. She doesn't dwell on the past. She doesn't worry about the future. She's just present in the moment," said Walter.

Chloe has spent most of her life in foster care. She was only five years old when she was removed from an abusive home. "I wasn't treated right. I don't ever want to be treated like that ever again," she said.

Ten years later, Chloe has an army of advocates who are trying hard to get her adopted.

"She's got that athletic gene in her. She's a quick runner, and she's a really sweet girl," said Walter.

Chloe's tender heart is always focused on others. If a family with children adopts her, Chloe hopes everyone is treated the same.

“I want a parent to like love and care for me. And I want a parent that like if they have more than one child, I want them to care about the whole family, not just me," she said.

Chloe is one of a kind. Like the Unicorn she received as a gift from the manager at Painting with a Twist, Chloe is filled with magic and sparkle. "To me she means joy," said Walter.



One day Chloe envisions her final picture to include a family who will love her as much as she plans to love them.

How to get the process started

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

Please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at the email address below, if you’re already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children’s names within the subject line. If you’re not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact 817-304-1272.

LaQueena.Warren@dfps.state.tx.us

