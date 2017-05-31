Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Dillon (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

Our Wednesday's Child report this week shines the light on another obstacle facing some children in foster care.



Bullying.



One young man recently told WFAA it happens to him at school because he doesn’t have parents. For 14-year-old Dillon, baking and cooking have taught him how to express himself.

“Right now, foster care is all that I got and I'm okay with it," he says.

Dillon uses colors to show how he feels. More often than not, they are bright.

“Foster care is actually pretty neat because you get to see who you are, but also it's kind of hard because you're not with your real family and you can't see them," said Dillon.

After suffering abuse and neglect, Dillon's CPS caseworker says he came in to foster care nearly four years ago.



“I'm a regular kid with a nice, calm and light-hearted heart," Dillon said about his personality.

Dillon has a reputation for being sweet, smart and a mentor to other younger foster children who need reassurance that everything is going to be okay.

“You see in yourself that you can do better. That you could do things that some people don't even think is possible for a kid," he said about setting the example.

And it's this attitude that has helped Dillon at school, where he says some kids target him for a very specific reason. When asked if he’s bullied because he is a foster child, he answered with an emphatic yes.



Dillon isn't the first foster child to tell us this. Child Protective Services agrees this is sometimes an issue and that their goal is to ensure pre-emptive measures are taken to help educate foster parents about bullying.

“Knowing that I've gone through this, it's actually helped me become a better person," he said.

Dillon says the bully will never win because he does not believe their hurtful words.

“I've had a lot of people help me through this, and I'm thankful for it."

There is always a kind person who stands up for him.

“I also have a few friends that have truly been supporting me ever since I came in to foster care, and it's helped me a lot because I know I'm not alone," he said.

Dillon says dealing with bullies has taught him a lesson about compassion, hoping to get what he gives.

"Right now, all I really want to have is actually a family," he said.

That's it. All Dillon wants is a Forever Family to bond with, to love and to share the joy that lies ahead.



The bullies, the suffering and the darkness will have been worth the wait.



Dillon just needs a chance.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email Jennifer.Teel@dfps.state.tx.us.

