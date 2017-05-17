Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Derek (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

For those of you who have siblings, imagine being ripped apart from them when you were a child. It happens to a lot of foster children, including the young man you are about to meet, who was separated from his twin.



14 year-old Derek isn't crying though. Instead, he's smiling. He shares his story with WFAA in tonight's Wednesday's Child report.

Today, Derek allowed himself to forget his problems and just be a boy at GatSplat Indoor Paintball in Keller.

Derek has been in foster care 4 1/2 years and used one word to describe being apart from his siblings. “Horrible,” Derek said.

Derek is one of three sets of twins. He was separated from all of them. It's especially hard not seeing his twin sister.

"I miss how she was playing with me. She always likes to laugh, and I was laughing too and stuff like that," he said about what it’s like when he’s with his sister.

“Very sad, the situation," Shelia Roberson said, who is is Derek's caseworker.

“Twins have a special bond, and it is very evident that Derek and his siblings love each other, that they're very close and they've always had a desire to see each other and stay connected and wanting to know that each other is safe with who they are," said Roberson.

Derek has a message for his twins, who he wishes he could see more often.

"I love y'all guys!" Derek said.



Derek is an athlete with a killer smile. He’s a huge Dallas Cowboys fan who looks up to players like Dak Prescott.

He also looks up to his caseworker. Derek knows Roberson is working hard to find him a forever home with a strong mother figure.



"I daydream about who's going to adopt me," he said.

A go-getter, Derek is fighting his way through life with resilience, unlike anything you've seen. The hope is that one day the people cheering him on will be loving parents who understand and celebrate the bond Derek shares with his twins.

"I feel like we belong together," he said tenderly.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email Jennifer.Teel@dfps.state.tx.us.

