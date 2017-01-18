Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jayden

Wednesday's child: Jayden (Photo: WFAA)

Jayden has enough energy to lift even the saddest of spirits.



But more than anything, Jayden has a tremendous heart filled with love that he's ready to pour over a new family.

His enthusiasm is contagious. When asked where his energy comes from, 13-year-old Jayden answers.



"My heart, brain and soul," he said.

Jayden meets no strangers. His heart fills an entire room.

"Very excited and happy and lovable. I'm like a teddy bear," he said.

When Jayden was 9 years old, he came into foster care due to abuse and neglect. Four years later, he is still smiling. Still waiting.

"Every kid needs a family," he said.

Jayden's case worker says he is easy to redirect. This young man is eager to please.

"Lovable, kindness and always being somebody's friend. That's who I am. Like you Cynthia," he told Channel 8's Cynthia Izaguirre who asked him about his personality.

Jayden has a remarkable way of making others feel special. It was easy to see during our adventure at Alley Cats in Arlington.



He needs a go-getter family who can provide a lot of structure and love. It's his nightly prayer.

"I pray dear Lord or Jesus. Give me a family who will always love me and never give up," Jayden said.

Never give up on HIM.



Like all foster children, Jayden deserves never to be ripped apart from a family again and cherished for the blessing that he is.

"You are very special Jayden," said Izaguirre after he won her a prize and gave it to her with a hug.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email Blythe.Waldran@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-792-4954.

Copyright 2016 WFAA