Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Gia (Photo: WFAA)

Today's Wednesday's Child is a strong, spirited 10-year-old who likes to give hugs and tell others that she loves them.



Gia is on the autism spectrum and it is important that she finds a family who understands how smart, talented, creative and thoughtful she is. Most importantly, Gia needs love.

Gia doesn't say much, but she shows a lot. Her excitement was easy to see at the American Girl Store in Dallas. Gia’s caseworker, Megan Ferguson, says she made a beeline to the baby section.

"She goes the baby dolls! Where are the baby dolls?" Ferguson said.

Ferguson says Gia came into foster care five years ago because of neglectful supervision. She needs special attention both at home and at school.

"Gia does fall on the autism spectrum, so she requires some extra school and behavioral assistance to keep on task and to be able to be successful," she said.

Megan is trying to find someone who will give Gia the kind of love she gives so freely. It was on full display with her new doll.

"We have a good hour and a half trip home, and I think she'll spend the whole time talking to me about that doll," Ferguson said.

Gia needs parents who will shower her with the same type of affection.

"She really enjoys that one on one interaction. She really likes the attention. She wants to bond with you. She wants to show me all of her toys," Ferguson said.

This doll has found a permanent home with Gia. CPS hopes someone embraces Gia the way she did today so unconditionally.

"She needs a mom and dad that she knows is forever," said Ferguson.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email jennifer.teele@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-781-2475.

