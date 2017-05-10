Heather Arwine shares the memory of her husband, Jason and what Carry the Load means to her.

A few years ago, former Navy SEAL and war veteran Clint Bruce sat at a barbecue on Memorial Day. As he thought about his friends he lost in combat, he couldn't help but notice that the people around him had a very different view of what Memorial Day meant. To some it was a party. To others, a day off of work.Not knowing what else to do, Clint came up with a way to honor his fallen brethren, and share in the pain that they went through to give us our freedom. He decided to do what he did most when he was protecting our country along side the buddies he lost. Clint strapped on his pack and began walking, all the while thinking about the guys that sacrificed for him, and for you.

As he walked, he encountered another veteran, an older gentleman who knew exactly why, and exactly what Bruce was doing without either of them speaking a word. With understanding and wisdom the man simply said, "Son, who are you carrying? " And with those five words, Carry The Load was born.

Since then, it has been Clint Bruce's and fellow Navy SEAL veteran Stephen Holley's tireless mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, and connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, law enforcement, firefighters and rescue personnel. Get involved and show your support through participation, donating to the cause, or volunteering at a Carry The Load event.

We realize that you may never walk a mile in one of our nation's heroes' shoes, but you do have the opportunity to walk along side them to honor what they've done.



Dallas' Carry the Load Memorial March begins at Reverchon Park Sunday, May 28 at 12 p.m., and continues until 3 p.m. on Monday (5/29).

Learn more by visiting Carry the Load's website





