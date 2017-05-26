2017 Memorial Day events

This Memorial Day, there are several events around North Texas to help you take time to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Check out our list below.
- In Dallas at Reverchon Park
- 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Go here for more information
2017 Memorial Day Service
- In Dallas at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
- 11 a.m.
- Go here for more information
Grand Prairie Memorial Day Observance
- At Veterans Memorial in Grand Prairie
- 9:30 a.m.
- Go here for more information
Memorial Day Activities at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
- Free Admission to all active duty members of the armed forces, veterans of the U.S. military, and first responders (with a photo ID)
- Go here for more information
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Concert & Fireworks
- At Flagpole Hill in Dallas
- 8:15 p.m.
- Go here for more information
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs