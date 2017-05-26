WFAA
2017 Memorial Day events

WFAA 11:22 AM. CDT May 26, 2017

This Memorial Day, there are several events around North Texas to help you take time to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Check out our list below.

Carry the Load Memorial March

  • In Dallas at Reverchon Park
  • 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Go here for more information

2017 Memorial Day Service

  • In Dallas at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery 
  • 11 a.m.
  • Go here for more information

Grand Prairie Memorial Day Observance

  • At Veterans Memorial in Grand Prairie
  • 9:30 a.m.
  • Go here for more information

Memorial Day Activities at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

  • Free Admission to all active duty members of the armed forces, veterans of the U.S. military, and first responders (with a photo ID)
  • Go here for more information

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Concert & Fireworks

  • At Flagpole Hill in Dallas
  • 8:15 p.m.
  • Go here for more information

