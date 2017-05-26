2017 Memorial Day events

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery (Photo: WFAA)

This Memorial Day, there are several events around North Texas to help you take time to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Check out our list below.

Carry the Load Memorial March

In Dallas at Reverchon Park

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Go here for more information

2017 Memorial Day Service

In Dallas at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

11 a.m.

Go here for more information

Grand Prairie Memorial Day Observance

At Veterans Memorial in Grand Prairie

9:30 a.m.

Go here for more information

Memorial Day Activities at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Free Admission to all active duty members of the armed forces, veterans of the U.S. military, and first responders (with a photo ID)

Go here for more information

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Concert & Fireworks

At Flagpole Hill in Dallas

8:15 p.m.

Go here for more information

