'Our futures are in your hands': Grand Prairie 'Dreamer' awaits Trump decision

Juan Carlos Cerda (Photo: WFAA)

GRAND PRAIRIE - A young man in Grand Prairie is watching and waiting for President Trump to make a decision that could change the course of his life.

“This isn’t really a time of fear,” said Juan Carlos Cerda. “If people don’t know our stories, they won’t realize just how much we’re needed.”

Cerda, 24, graduated from Yale University. He grew up in Grand Prairie. And he is one of 800,000 dreamers who rely on the DACA program.

“When it arrived, I was able to get my first job on campus. I was able to apply for a driver’s license,” he said. “If that were to be taken away, everything I’ve ever planned for goes down the drain.”

Juan Carlos Cerda points to himself in an old photo (Photo: WFAA)

DACA was created by President Obama by executive order. It halted deportation and granted work permits to a group of undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children.

“I was 7 years old when I came to this country,” said Cerda. “I’ve lived here basically all my life.”

After he graduated, Cerda moved back to Texas to work as a kindergarten teacher.

“It was wonderful to be able to give back a little bit of what I was given,” he said.

President Trump is reportedly planning to end the DACA program, with a six month deferral for Congress to act. Cerda said he will be waiting to hear an official announcement, and he plans to become even more involved in activism to share his story and advocate for a permanent, legislative fix.

He wants his future to be in the only home he’s ever really known, here in the United States.

“I would say to President Trump that our futures are in your hand,” he said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV