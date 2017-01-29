One dead, infant critically injured in Fort Worth wreck

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A woman was killed and an infant critically injured early Sunday in a two vehicle wreck at a city intersection, police said.
Authorities had not released the name of the woman or the infant injured in the crash that occurred at E Berry Street and Stalcup Road.
Patrol officers responded to a major accident call about 12:05 a.m. involving a white car and a sports utility vehicle.
