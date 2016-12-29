Richard Overton needs your help

Richard Overton, a World War II vet, celebrated his 110th birthday last May. (Photo: GoFundMe page)

AUSTIN - Richard Overton, one of Austin's most beloved Austinites and the oldest living World War II veteran, needs help.

In a GoFundMe page created for him, Volma Overton Jr. says, "Richard has out lived all of his closest relatives and is in need of 24/7 home care. We are asking for donations to keep him living in his home instead of a nursing home."

The GoFundMe account was set up Dec. 27 with a $50,000 goal. As of Thursday, over $15,000 had been raised.

Overton, who turned 110 last May, is known for smoking a cigar every day and drinking an occasional whiskey.

Overton was born May 11, 1906, and lives in the same home he purchased after his service in World War II. He joined the military in 1942 and served in the Pacific as part of the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion.