Officials recover woman's body in Lake Ray Hubbard

DALLAS -- Officials recovered a woman's body in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning.



Police said Dallas Homicide responded to 6000 Lake Ray Hubbard Parkway after a passerby spotted the woman at about 7 a.m.



According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma. The woman did not match descriptions of any current missing person reports, officials said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

