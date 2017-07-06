Officials identify man who police say was killed by brother in Benbrook

A man shot his brother and wounded another man at home in Benbrook, police said. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

BENBROOK, TEXAS - A man who police say was killed by his brother at a Benbrook home on Wednesday has been identified as Thomas Powley, 58, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Police found Powley, of Fort Worth, dead of a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home on San Angelo Drive.

Officers had responded to the home on a report of a shooting about 11:45 a.m., said Lt. Arvin Campbell. When they arrived, they found Powley and another man who had been shot in the leg.

The suspect, John Conroy, barricaded himself inside the home for almost four hours before surrendering to officers at about 3 p.m., Campbell said.



