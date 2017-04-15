Officials: Burleson child dies after being left in car for hours

(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

BURLESON -- A boy who would have celebrated his second birthday next month died after being left in the car Friday in Burleson, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Southeast Gardens Boulevard about 7 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive child, said DeAnna Phillips, police spokeswoman.

Phillips said the mother found her child in his carseat in the back of the car and started screaming, alerting the neighbors, who rushed out and began performing CPR. When first responders arrived, they took over but the child never regained consciousness.

Kingston Jackson, 1, of Burleson, was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where he died at 7:55 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He would have turned two on May 6.

The initial investigation reveals that the child may have been in the car for five hours before being found, Phillips said.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning but the investigation is ongoing, Phillips said.

