Officer shot in Richardson; standoff at apartment complex

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Police are responding to an active-shooter situation at an apartment complex near E. Renner and North Star roads Wednesday night.



Police have surrounded apartment building 14 at Breckinridge Point Apartments, where police are attempting to negotiate with the shooter who has barricaded himself inside the complex. Police said he is continuing to fire shots.

An officer was shot while responding to a call at the apartment complex. Although officials could not discuss the officer's condition, he was sent to Medical City Plano. Police said others may be wounded.

Officers have closed Renner Road and urge the public to avoid the area and for residents to shelter in place.



The Texas Department of Public Safety launched its helicopter.



