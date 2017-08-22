Officer shoots suspect on East Loop 820

(Photo: TxDOT, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting on East Loop 820 on Tuesday evening involving a suspect who was running onto the freeway while holding a weapon, possibly a knife, a police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard call about 6:45 p.m. near Loop 820 and Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth, according to a police report.

Officer involved shooting on east loop 820, FWPD PIO in route. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 23, 2017

A man there was reportedly standing in the middle of the freeway just south of Randol Mill Road, the report said.

When officers arrived, one of the officers fired at the suspect, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

It was not yet known if anyone was injured. Further details were not immediately available.

At 7:15 p.m., East Loop 820 was shut down in both directions from Trinity Boulevard to I-30.

Loop 820 east shutdown both directions from trinity blvd to I-30. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 23, 2017

