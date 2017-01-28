Officer hurt, driver arrested after SUV slams into Arlington police car

An Arlington police officer was hurt when a man -- who was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated -- driving an SUV struck the police car on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to the Arlington Police Department. (Photo: Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- During a busy night for Arlington police officers, one was taken to the hospital after a driver struck his police vehicle on Interstate 30.

An Arlington police officer was working off-duty with the Texas Department of Transportation I-30 construction project to help with the closing and re-opening of lanes overnight, according to Arlington Police Department spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook.

About 3:45 a.m. Saturday, the driver’s door of the officer’s vehicle was struck by an SUV in the 2100 block of East I-30 in the eastbound lanes. The officer was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and was released and is expected to make a full recovery, Cook said.

