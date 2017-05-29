Officer hurt after squad car forced into creek

A Dallas Police Department squad car in a southwest Dallas creek following a crash Monday afternoon (Photo: WFAA)

A Dallas police officer was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon when his squad car was forced into a southwest Dallas creek during a wreck.

Sources told WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that a vehicle hit the officer’s squad car and left the scene. The crash sent the officer’s car into a creek in Pecan Grove Park, near Westmoreland Road and Kiest Boulevard.

The officer was responding to a burglary call when a pickup side-swiped his car. Multiple suspects left the scene on foot and DPD has a manhunt currently looking for them.

Sources say they believe the truck the suspects were in was stolen.

David Guerrero says his car was one of the cars burglarized and the call the officer was responding to.



“They had just broken into and broke out my windshield and tore up the inside of my neighbor’s car.”

Police say this truck smashed into police car pushing into a creek. Just spoke with residents who helped rescue ofc pic.twitter.com/wd40eUq1VO — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 29, 2017

Residents helped rescue the officer before he was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment. Lopez reported the officer was talking as he left the scene.

