Oak Cliff residents help neighbors clean-up for Easter

DALLAS -- A group of community members in Oak Cliff are spending their Easter weekend helping neighbors in need.



These volunteers were busy mowing lawns, removing brush and landscaping homes for senior residents living in the Tenth Street Historic District.



Organizers called the service project "Lawn-n-Order." The clean-up for was a collaboration between neighbors, Americorps Vista and Dallas' Grow South initiative.

