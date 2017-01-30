North Texas 'Women for Trump' applaud president's busy first week

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- The State of Texas went red for Donald Trump on election night. Gina O’Briant and Tenica Ruiz are two reasons why.

They put in countless hours campaigning as 'Women for Trump' in North Texas. "He’s just a man of action and I love it," said O'Briant.

"I’m really proud of him," said Ruiz. "Proud that he’s our president."

They are thrilled by what he’s already done through executive orders and disappointed in the critics that filled the streets.

"I just wish they would give him a chance," said O'Briant. "Because he’s only been in office for one week!"

They watched this weekend as his travel ban stunned international families, denying entry to the US for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.



At DFW International Airport, that meant holding people -- in some cases, overnight. Once freed, they couldn’t hide their emotion after hours of uncertainty. These women believe it’s a means to an end.

"You’ve got to follow the law. I’m sorry," said Ruiz.

"The laws apply to everyone. Otherwise we’d have chaos," said O'Briant. "I believe in probably 60 days, there won’t be any kinks and it’ll go a lot smoother."

That end, they say, is security. Safety. And it is something President Trump echoed often as a candidate. These women say they feel confident and energized that they’re getting exactly what they voted for.

"A lot of politicians make promises but they don’t keep their promises," O'Briant. "Donald Trump is keeping his promises."

Copyright 2016 WFAA