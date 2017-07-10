North Texas storms kill one, flood streets

FORT WORTH -- Maverick thunderstorms killed one man in Denton Sunday and dumped heavy rains throughout North Texas, causing street flooding that trapped several vehicles.
Authorities said emergency crews recovered the body of a man who was swept into a pond in Denton during Sunday's storms.
Turn around people! Not advised to go through 4 feet water #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/gervcj0gQd— Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) July 10, 2017
Denton firefighters responded to a high-water rescue call at 9:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. University Drive behind a Walmart.
Three men had been swept away by flood waters, Denton Assistant Fire Chief Ken Hedges said.
Two men managed to get out of the flood waters, Hedges said, but a third did not.
