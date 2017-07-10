WFAA
North Texas storms kill one, flood streets

Flooding in North Texas causes water rescues

Robert Cadwallader, Star-Telegram , WFAA 9:24 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

FORT WORTH -- Maverick thunderstorms killed one man in Denton Sunday and dumped heavy rains throughout North Texas, causing street flooding that trapped several vehicles.

Authorities said emergency crews recovered the body of a man who was swept into a pond in Denton during Sunday's storms.

Denton firefighters responded to a high-water rescue call at 9:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. University Drive behind a Walmart.

Three men had been swept away by flood waters, Denton Assistant Fire Chief Ken Hedges said.

Two men managed to get out of the flood waters, Hedges said, but a third did not.

