North Texas storms kill one, flood streets

Flooding in Fort Worth on July 9, 2017. (Todd Unger)

FORT WORTH -- Maverick thunderstorms killed one man in Denton Sunday and dumped heavy rains throughout North Texas, causing street flooding that trapped several vehicles.

Authorities said emergency crews recovered the body of a man who was swept into a pond in Denton during Sunday's storms.

Turn around people! Not advised to go through 4 feet water #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/gervcj0gQd — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) July 10, 2017

Denton firefighters responded to a high-water rescue call at 9:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. University Drive behind a Walmart.

Three men had been swept away by flood waters, Denton Assistant Fire Chief Ken Hedges said.

Two men managed to get out of the flood waters, Hedges said, but a third did not.

