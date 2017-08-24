North Texas sends help for Hurricane Harvey

Aug. 24, 2017: North Texas is sending support in preparation for Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: WFAA)

Emergency officials have already asked residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland with the possibility of mass evacuations.



Those living along the coast could end up in Dallas. Although there haven't been any requests for shelters to open in Dallas, the Office of Emergency Management says it's ready to help.



"Katrina was the first time the City of Dallas ever did those large shelters, and we did not have a play book at that time, we learned as we went. Those lessons learned have been taken into consideration. We absolutely have a playbook, we know exactly how to do it," Rocky Vaz, director of Emergency Management, said.



If evacuees are sent to Dallas, the city has shelter plans ready to put into action, starting with rec centers, including Samuell Grand in East Dallas. If things were to get worse, the Convention Center will become a mega-shelter with space up to 5,000 people.





Disaster relief organizations like the American Red Cross are supplying the shelters with food and water. The Salvation Army was already loading trucks Thursday afternoon.



While some are leaving the impact area, others are heading toward the eye of the storm. The state asked Dallas Fire Rescue to deploy its Volunteer Texas Task Force team. Flower Mound Fire Department sent support teams to San Antonio. Members of the Frisco Fire Department traveled to College Station.



“Our task force has many capabilities, among which, you know, swift water rescue, which is going to be our primary focus, when we go down to San Antonio and get deployed, we can also do all types of structural collapse, trench rescues, hazardous materials response, high angle, so whatever situation may present itself whenever we’re deployed we’re equipped to handle," Jason Evans of Dallas Fire Rescue said.



Neighboring cities are helping with shelters, using the Convention Center as the last resort.

