North Texas refugees react to President Trump's ban

Thousands of refugees fleeing violence and persecution have resettled in Texas. Men like Nibil, who left Syria three years ago for safety in Dallas.



"I come here to live safe," he told News 8 on Friday.

But he had to leave behind his wife and four children who are still waiting in Turkey to be processed to come to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to ban Syrian refugees makes it unlikley he will see his family soon.



With tears in his eyes Nibil says, "I cannot explain what I feel.”



Representative Michael McCaul, the Homeland Security chairman, says the President's order is about keeping America safe.



“Terrorist have found ways to make this a Trojan horse to get into the United States," he said.



But Syrians living in North Texas say they fled for their lives and there is no valid reason to ban refugees, which include many women and children.

"I see that this is creating more of an unjustified fear from other people," Syrian immigrant Fahed Mohamed said.

Dallas County was one of the first places to welcome the refugees.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins criticized the president's order and issued a message on Facebook.

“..know that Dallas County will remain a welcoming place, and compassion and respect will win out over fear and anger," he wrote.

What's more, due to Friday's order, refugees here in Dallas tell News 8 they're worried and anxious that they will become targets of hate in this country.

