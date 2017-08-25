North Texas provides shelter, information for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Even as she sits, playing with her two little sons, Amanda Schwarzkopf can't help but think about the Hurricane Harvey, churning away in the town she now calls home.

"It's very surreal," says Schwarzkopf, a Granbury native. "You never think that you're not going to have a home to go home to."

Schwarzkopf, who lives with her husband and kids on Padre Island in Corpus Christi, evacuated early Thursday morning at the urging of her parents in Granbury. They boarded up their brand-new home, took what they needed and hit the road to Hood County, leaving Hurricane Harvey in the rearview mirror.

"You really have to think about what's important to you," Schwarzkopf says.

Her decision was a good one, according to the men and women working at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

"This is going to be an event you may remember for your entire life," says Gregory Waller, service coordination hydrologist for the West Gulf River Forecast Center. It's a part of the National Weather Service that provides information to the entire state and beyond, on how our rivers will be impacted by rain.

"In the river forecast world, when the heavy rain starts is when we really crank up," he explains.

Their eyes are on Hurricane Harvey and all the rain he'll bring. It doesn't look good.

"When we start talking about 20+ inches of rain, with isolated totals of 35+ inches of rain—that is catastrophic flooding. Flooding you've never seen," Waller says.

"Scared. Everyone was worried. Very nervous about the outcome," Schwarzkopf says about how she and her neighbors felt this week.

She only packed a few days worth of clothes but says she's accepted the fact she may be at her parents' house for months. She's also worried because there's been talk on her Nextdoor app of potential looters in her neighborhood.

"I really don't know what's gonna happen," she says, "what we're going to come home to."

All the unknowns as they wait for Harvey to hit.

