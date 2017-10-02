WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

No threat at UTA after BB Gun causes campus alert

WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 1:38 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

A campus safety alert Monday afternoon at University of Texas-Arlington was caused by a student with a BB Gun, and the campus was not in danger, the university said.

UTA Police posted on Twitter around lunch time that they were searching for a suspect potentially carrying a rifle. Shortly thereafter, they warned students to shelter in place.

But it was discovered that the student was carrying a Red Rider BB Gun, which was intended as a prop for a class project.

“No threat to campus,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Resume normal operations.”

Despite the false alarm, UTA Police encourage people at the university to report anything suspicious happening on campus.

“Thank you to our community for saying something when you see something suspicious,” the department tweeted with the hashtag #CommunityThatCares.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories