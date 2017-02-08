New victim takes the stand in Duntsch trial

DALLAS -- Testimony continues in the criminal trial of Christopher Duntsch a former surgeon accused of a string of botched surgeries that left some patients paralyzed and killed others.

Floella Brown was one of those patients that put her trust in the hands of Duntsch in 2012. According to her son, Joe Brown Jr, Brown went into neck surgery and died soon after -- the Brown family says the the work of Duntsh directly to blaim.

"It's infuriating, knowing that there are other people that should be in there defendants" Brown said in the hallway of the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

"This never should have happened, she never should have been operated on by him."

The Brown family represent just one of what procecuters are calling a litany of botched operations, paralyzed patients and deaths connected to surgeries performed by Duntsch between 2012 and 2013.

Duntsch is facing six charges total -- five felony counts of aggravated assault and one feleony county of injury to an elderly peroson

Mary Efurd, 74 called as a witness Friday. Efurd blaims the doctor for putting her in a wheelchair. Her surgery took place the same day as Floella Brown's

“I could not move my feet and legs,” “I couldn't turn over in the bed. And my thought was something is wrong,” Efurd said.

Staff at Dallas Medical Center also realized something was wrong. Raji Kumar, hospital's CEO says Duntsch's operating privilages were quickly revoked and he was eventually stripped of his medical lisence in 2013

"We did not want to take a chance of harming any patients and wanted to just make sure that this patient was safe and that we felt that there were too many red flags." Kumar said from the witness stand.

But by that time it was too late for the Brown family -- procecuter say Floella Brown died due to complications from a mistake in surgery.

"The hard part was that I didn't get to say by to her -- we held out hope for almost a week "

Duntsch faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2016 WFAA