New restaurant, fitness center to open in Victory Park

Rendering of Victory Park (Photo: Sunwest Communications)

DALLAS -- Victory Park continues to grow as two places for dining and fitness are opening in the district.

Tex-Mex restaurant Mesero will begin serving up its Mexican and American dishes in early 2018.

“We are excited to bring our brand to Victory Park and contribute to the local flavor. Mesero is sure to be a neighborhood favorite,” said Mico Rodriguez, Mesero Restaurants.

The fitness franchise, Orangetheory Fitness, will also join Victory Park. Set to open this fall, the studio was named one of the 60 fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine in 2016.

Both Mesero and Orangetheory Fitness will be in the new building under construction at Victory Park Lane and High Market Street. Over the next year, the Victory bar and restaurant scene are expected to welcome six more food and beverage stops.

“The experience that we are cultivating at Victory Park is second to none,” said Lance Fair, COO of Estein USA and Vice President of Victory Park. “Everything we are doing – the tenant line-up, local food and beverage talent, the public art program, down to the smallest detail – is designed to contribute to a refreshing, authentic vibe that will make Victory a vibrant destination for visitors to rediscover.”

The next step? A large sculpture by Las Vegas artist Tim Bavington. It’s set to come up this summer near the W Dallas – Victory Hotel.

© 2017 WFAA-TV