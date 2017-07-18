Murder victim is accused pill mill doctor's stepdaughter

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

Police say the body found in a Dallas Park this weekend is the stepdaughter of accused pill mill doctor Howard Diamond.



17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell's body was found floating in a creek in Blair Park on Rochester Street Sunday. According to Dallas police, she was murdered.



CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Diamond ran a booming pain management practice with clinics in Sherman, Sulphur Springs and Paris. He's accused in the overdose deaths of seven patients between 2012 and 2016. He was indicted this month in a 21-count indictment that also accuses him of Medicare fraud and money laundering.

