Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Forney

FORNEY -- A motorcyclist was killed by a wrong-way driver in Forney early Tuesday morning.

A sergeant with the Forney Police Department told WFAA's crew at the scene that a SUV hit two motorcycles as they were traveling along U.S. Highway 80 near FM 548 at about 12:30 a.m.

One of the motorcyclists, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was treated and released, a source says.

