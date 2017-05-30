WFAA
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Forney

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 6:24 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

FORNEY -- A motorcyclist was killed by a wrong-way driver in Forney early Tuesday morning.

A sergeant with the Forney Police Department told WFAA's crew at the scene that a SUV hit two motorcycles as they were traveling along U.S. Highway 80 near FM 548 at about 12:30 a.m.

One of the motorcyclists, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was treated and released, a source says.

