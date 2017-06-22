Mother, father and daughter laid to rest on the same day

BONHAM, TEXAS - Thursday morning family and friends filled a chapel in Bonham, Texas to say goodbye to three of their loved ones. Wayne, Julie and Heather Trimble were all killed in a car crash that happened on June 6 in Collin County.

Friends say the services focused on the family's family's faith. Wayne, 51, was a certified nursing assistant who friends say always had a smile on his face. His wife Julie, 51, was involved in 4-H and loved to take care of the family's goats. Heather, 24, was a young mother of two daughters.

Crews rushed a pregnant Heather to the hospital after the crash and were able to deliver her baby girl safely. Heather later died from her injuries.

The baby girl is now with her father. Friends say she was named Hadley, a name chosen by Heather before she passed away.

Wayne and Julie were California transplants who lived in Ivanhoe, a small town about ten minutes north of Bonham. They are survived by two children, one of the sisters was also in the car crash and is still recovering.

The June 6 crash killed five people in all, including two teenage girls from Anna, Texas.

As a town and family grieve there is one bright spot in an otherwise dark time. Baby Hadley was released from the hospital this week and is said to be doing well.



© 2017 WFAA-TV