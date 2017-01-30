WFAA
Woman, child injured in "suspicious" fire in Plano

WFAA 10:17 PM. CST January 30, 2017

PLANO, Texas -- Investigators call a fire that sent a woman and child to the hospital suspicious.

The fire started Monday afternoon at the Preston Creek Apartments in the 6900 block of Preston Road. 

Police haven't released the conditions of that woman or the 5-year-old boy, but they're getting a search warrant to enter the apartment and look for some type of evidence.

