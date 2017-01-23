Teen dead, mother injured in stabbing

(Photo: Bryan Titsworth, WFAA)

DALLAS - DALLAS - An 18-year-old girl is dead and her mother is in the hospital after the two were stabbed by an alleged "known male" at their apartment early Monday morning.

Police were called to the complex in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road near Interstate 635 just before 1:45 a.m. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 18-year-old died. Her mother is in serious condition.

Police later captured the suspect. He is being questioned.

No names have been released.

"All I heard was, 'Please don't hurt me, please don't hurt me.' After that I didn't hear anything else," said neighbor Fernando Cruz. "I didn't think much of it, they play around outside, then I went back to sleep."

Cruz said he wishes he had done more, but didn't realize how serious the situation was until it was too late, and police had arrived.

Elizabeth Jenkins, who identified herself as the mother's best friend, said the two had just moved into the apartment last week to step away from an abusive situation with the mother's estranged husband.

"He has threatened her many times before, with fighting, arguing, different things, even with weapons," said Jenkins. "So talking to her, trying to get her to get out of the situation, just couldn't' get through to her."

Jenkins said through the mother's five year relationship with the man, there was a pattern of abuse. Jenkins said just two weeks ago, her friend told her that her husband put a gun to her head.

"I love her, I love her daughter, it's really sad. If anybody is in this type of situation, try to get help. You never know how it's going to turn out," said Jenkins.

Check back for more on this developing story.

