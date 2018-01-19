Dozens without a home after massive Irving apartment fire

IRVING -- Fire officials are still working to put out a massive apartment fire in Irving that has left dozens of people in the cold.

The fire broke out Friday at about 9:30 a.m. at the WaterRidge Apartments on Pioneer Parkway, near the State Highway 161 and U.S. Highway 183 interchange.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Officials believe 18 to 22 apartment units were destroyed, leaving 35 to 40 people without a home.

Life changed in an instant for at least a dozen families this morning. An apartment fire in Irving appears to have destroyed at least that many units. pic.twitter.com/NFpY3MUEZG — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 19, 2018

Irving fire officials say they can't recall a time when a fire displaced this many people within city limits.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WFAA-TV