MLB player, wife donate domestic violence shelter in Cedar Hill-DeSoto area

For 14 years, Debra Bowles has tried to get a domestic violence shelter in the Cedar Hill-DeSoto area.

"14 years I always echoed what was needed,” said Bowels. Her wish has now come true.

Bowles' charity, Women Called Moses, received a home that will house women and children.

"I want people to know that we are going to use this facility to help save lives," she said. It will help shelter victims who have no place to go.



A victim WFAA talked to asked we not identify her, but she wanted to share her story of abuse. She was brutally beaten by her husband.

"He bit me on the face. I have a gash over my right eye, and I had eight staples when I went to Baylor," she said. He also held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

For years, Bowels has rescued women with a similar story.



She often has to house them in hotels sometimes, paying for the rooms out of her own pocket.



Each year, more than 10,000 women in Dallas County are turned away from shelters.



MLB pitcher Latroy Hawkins and his wife, Anita, realized there was a problem and decided to donate the home in Cedar Hill.

"Abuse is abuse whether it is physical, emotional, psychological. It's abuse and it's not ok, and they need somewhere to come where it's safe," Anita said.

There has not been a shelter in the Cedar Hill-Desoto area for more than a decade, but the new shelter will open up in a few weeks. It’s a much needed safe haven.



Click here for resources for domestic violence victims

