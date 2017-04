AUSTIN - Two missing teens from Minnesota might be in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to APD, Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, are believed to be driving a silver 2007 Jetta with Minnesota license plates.

If you know about their whereabouts, please call the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8755.

