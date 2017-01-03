Boy's body found, father still missing in Lake Tawakoni

Boy's body found, father missing after duck hunting boat trip on Lake Tawakoni

HUNT COUNTY -- Crews found the body of a missing 5-year-old boy and will resume searching for his father in Lake Tawakoni in Hunt County Tuesday.

The pair were duck hunting on the lake Monday, leaving Caddo Landing near FM 2101 and Boles Home at about 5 a.m. The man's wife and boy's mother called officials when they didn't return by 7:30 p.m.

The game warden says the pair's truck and trailer were found, so they began to search the lake. The boy's body was found at about 11 p.m., but his father is still missing.

The search will resume at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

