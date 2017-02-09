Mesquite resident upset by historic tree removal

MESQUITE -- A mesquite resident says he was stunned when he found out city crews removed six large trees in front of his home.

The move caught him by surprise, but it's one the city says they've been planning for years.

"These trees, there are six trees 250 years of living trees right there if you add it all up, were cut down in two days," Mesquite Homeowner, Fred Leverette said.

Leverette lives off Palm Drive in Mesquite and says he got a notice from the city on Friday that the trees between his curb and sidewalk would need to be removed and by Tuesday, he says they were removed.

It turns out those trees mean a lot to the neighbors.

"My parents had the house built they moved in September of 1961. My mother planted all the trees in this area she raised them all from acorns and seeds," said Pamela Patrick a former Mesquite resident.

The landscaping may have caught them off guard but the city says it shouldn't have. In fact the move to widen the streets went before voters in 2015.

"Our citizens certainly think it's worth it.” said Wayne Larson with the City of Mesquite.

The initiative voters approved means 125 million dollars will be spread out over the next decade and repair 100 miles of streets in Mesquite.

"We can't do what the residents asked us to do when we already have these large trees effecting the quality of the roads, and in some cases sidewalks that are not safe to even walk on now," Larson said.

Tearing up old roots can be a painful process.

"You know they didn't give people a chance to voice their opinion, to argue or to even know this was coming -- this isn't fair this isn't what Mesquite is about I was born here Mesquite is better than this,"

The city says they can't replace the decades old arbor, but they're offering seedlings to anyone impacted by the construction.

If you have questions about tree removal in Mesquite the city asks you call the City Arborist here: 972.216.6911.

