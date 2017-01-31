McLennan Sheriff inspiration for Jeff Bridge's Oscar nominated role

(Photo: Ebrahimji, Alisha)

Parnell McNamara has been a lawman for more than 50 years, and recently actor Jeff Bridges tapped the McLennan Sheriff's wealth of knowledge for his role in "Hell or High Water."

"I got a call and he said 'This is Jeff Bridges.' I almost didn't believe him," McNamara said.

McNamara's life is the inspiration for Bridge's character in the feature film which is set in and around Midland, Texas. It was written by McNamara's cousin Taylor Sheridan.

"They got along really well," Sheridan said of McNamara and Bridges. "They were palling around all night during the Austin premier."

Sheridan is a few decades younger than McNamara and says he always looked up to his cousin's 30 plus year career with the United States Marshals. During the film's production Bridges would call McNamara to get advice on how to talk, walk and dress like a true Texas lawman.

"Getting the hat right was really important," McNamara said.

McNamara says Bridges' dedication to detail and "getting it right" paid off and critics agreed. Bridges earned his 7th Academy Award nomination for the role.

"He really is one of the best because he care so deeply about each character," McNamara said.

McNamara says it was surreal to see himself come to life on the screen, but he says something even more powerful happened.

"I saw so much of Mike and myself," McNamara said.

McNamara's younger brother Mike was also a Marshal, to two were partners for 30 years.

"We were as close as you could be. If someone fought one of us they fought up both," McNamara said.

In September of 2015 Mike McNamara had a heart attack and passed away. His brother says watching the accurate depiction of Texas lawmen in the film brought back memories of his brother and the time they shared.

"I want to thank everyone who made this film from the bottom of my heart. It brought back so much for me and memories of Mike," Parnell said.

While McNamara believes Bridges has a good shot at winning another Academy Award, he says Bridges and the film have already won by accurately depicting the heart of Texas and the men and women who serve and protect it.

