McKinney's new fire marshal served same role in Antarctica

Mike Smith loves being a public servant. He's been serving in some capacity for the last 40 years, mostly in North Texas.



"I just love it here, it's where I raised my daughters and where I want to be," Smith said.



In December, Smith was named McKinney's new fire marshal, a position that city leaders had been looking to fill for nearly a year.



"It's an exciting opportunity; this is the place to be," Smith said.



Smith has a long career in firefighting, including the title of fire marshal for Collin County. He says he was happy in retirement, but McKinney's team and reputation pulled him back into the job.

"We can turn into the department people from all over look to for how it's done," Smith said.



While Smith has spent the vast majority of his career in Texas, he left the state for a short stint to work as the fire marshal for Antarctica.



"I got off that plane and thought, 'What had I got myself into?" Smith said.



Smith worked at the bottom of the world from 2010 to 2011, overseeing fire safety for 83 buildings and 1,100 researchers from across the world.



"They were working on just about everything you could think of," Smith said.



Smith recalls shooing penguins off runways, animals he calls "feisty."



"We couldn't touch them, so you had to get creative when you shooed them away," Smith said.



Smith beat out 600 other applicants for the job and had to go through rigorous medical and psychological testing before heading south.



"They want to make sure you're ready for the isolation. It's really hard to describe," Smith said.



The father of four Skyped with family daily and took pictures of a stuffed penguin named Perry to send to his daughter.



"Perry saw a lot of the world," Smith said.



Smith, an Air Force veteran, says serving as U.S. Fire Marshal in Antarctica was another way to serve his country. He says he doesn't have plans on going back, but wouldn't take back the experience for anything.



Now that he's back in Texas with a new title of fire marshal for McKinney, he says the most exciting chapter is about to begin. He's excited about the explosive growth in the area, and says it's his goal to make the North Texas town a destination for all.



"We've just got an incredible team here and there is no limit to what we can do," Smith said.

