McKinney welcomes pet-friendly patios

(Photo: WFAA)

MCKINNEY -- In North Texas, people love their patios, it's no surprise. On a nice afternoon or evening, you can find the outdoor spaces packed with diners who are often joined by their dogs.

"We know people like to come out and socialize and bring their dogs," said Billy Chismon, co-owner and general manager of Dempsey's Place in McKinney.

While many cities like Fort Worth, Dallas, Frisco and Plano have passed local regulations allowing businesses to welcome dogs to their patio, McKinney hadn't as of the beginning of 2017.



Chismon found that out when his staff posted a photo of a dog's birthday party a customer was holding at Dempsey's Place. When a city official saw it, they called the business and let them know they were violating city code.

"They were very nice. Just doing their job," Chismon said.



It got business owners and dog lovers talking. Many felt it was high time the city created a variance, which would allow businesses to apply for an exemption to allow dogs on their patios if they so wish.

"Really it's about businesses having a choice," said Jeremiah Hammer, a customer, and supporter of the variance.

City leaders seemed to agree. Last week, McKinney City Council voted unanimously to approve it. The new variance isn't a blanket order. Instead, it will allow each business to decide whether they want to allow dogs on patios or not. Businesses will have to apply for the variance and have to adhere to regulations and rules.

"We want the city to know we are going to follow these rules all the way," Chismon said.

Some business owners think the change will make McKinney even more popular with weekend tourists, who want to enjoy the charming North Texas city but don't want to leave their pets at home.

The staff at Dempsey's Place say they're excited to see what happens. They applied for their variance and hope to have dogs on the patio in the next few weeks.

© 2017 WFAA-TV