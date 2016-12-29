Mayor Mike Rawlings speaks about pension fund crisis

In an unusual YouTube video, Mayor Mike Rawlings is speaking directly to veteran and retired public safety workers about the ongoing pension fund crisis.

His video specifically addresses the financial problems surrounding the Deferred Retirement Option Plan, or DROP, that was created in the early 1990s to retain veteran police officers and firefighters.

The program allowed veteran public safety workers to retire from the pension, but remain on the job while their pension checks were deposited into a special high-interest earning account.

The excessive interest paid on those DROP accounts, along with years of bad real investments made by past fund leaders, are a major reason for the fund's looming insolvency.



"I don't blame anyone who took advantage of the DROP incentive," he says. "Those who did so were not greedy. You are not irresponsible. You are not reckless. You were simply taking advantage of an opportunity that frankly never should have been offered to you."

He says the "allure of DROP was also its downfall" because it guaranteed high interest even during the recession.

The mayor goes on to say that he's trying to differentiate between a "small group of decision-makers" and rank and file public safety workers "who devoted [their] lives protecting this city."

"You did not create this mess and you should not be blamed for it," he says.

But Pete Bailey, president of the newly formed Dallas Police Retired Officers Association, isn't buying it.

"He sits there and says he supports us," Bailey said. "That's a total lie."

Bailey says the whole reason DROP started in the first place was because the wages weren't competitive with other cities. Drop created a way to compensate for that.

"Does that sound familiar today?" he says.

City leaders "wholeheartedly" supported the creation of DROP in the early 1990s, he says.

Besides retaining veterans, it saved the city millions in pension costs. That's because once an officer or firefighter went into DROP, the pension amount they were eligible to receive was frozen.

"Financially, it was a great deal for the city,” Bailey says.

Rawlings has become very unpopular with many current and retired police officers and firefighters after filing a lawsuit against the pension fund earlier this month.

The lawsuit sought to stop lump sum withdrawals from DROP. More than $500 million has been withdrawn from DROP accounts since August by worried retirees.

After the lawsuit, more retirees flocked to the pension fund seeking to take their money out of high-interest supplemental savings accounts known as DROP.

The board quickly voted to halt withdrawals. In doing so, the board froze $154 million in withdrawals from DROP accounts. But it also put retirees who withdrew small amounts out on a monthly basis in a bind. Many of them used it as part of their monthly income.

The pension board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday where they are scheduled to discuss allowing retirees to resume those regular monthly withdrawals.

In the video, the mayor says the goal is to save the fund for everyone. He says the city has a plan to "stabilize the fund" so that retirees can receive the "benefits that were constitutionally guaranteed."

It involves putting a billion dollars into the fund over the next 30 years to "fully fund the system."

"I am confident that we can and will implement a plan to fix our pension fund," the mayor says.

The city's plan also includes treating the excess interest paid on DROP accounts as compensation in order to reduce future pension payouts.

"In fact, he wants to take money back from pensioners that they've already earned," Bailey says. "That's illegal.”

Bailey says his group wants to work with the mayor to find solutions, but that can't happen until the mayor stops what he calls a "disinformation campaign."

He’s still very upset at past statements by the mayor that he believes falsely framed police and firefighters as greedily voting themselves overly generous benefits.

He says that he and others tried to convince the fund in 2009 at the height of the financial crisis to make changes to DROP.

"We saw that interest was costing the pension money over and above what the fund was earning," Bailey said. "We went to the board and asked them to make it cost-neutral."

The fund refused, citing legal advice.

Later, the fund's lawyers changed their minds. Since then, police and firefighters have voted three times to reduce the interest paid on DROP accounts. The interest paid on those accounts currently stands at six percent.

Bailey is also critical of the board.

The board, he says, could have put an amendment before the membership that would have allowed them to manage withdrawals from DROP accounts to prevent the run on the bank.

This month, police and firefighters overwhelmingly voted to reject major changes to their pension fund.

Sixty-five percent of current police and firefighters would have had to approve the plan amendment changes. It would have involved a combination of raising contributions, cutting cost of living increases and strictly limiting deferred option retirement accounts, or DROP.

The exorbitant interest rates paid on those accounts, as well as a recent "run on the bank" of those accounts, have greatly contributed to the fund's problems.



If no changes are made, the $2.39 billion fund would be bankrupt by 2028.

The following is a letter Pete Bailey, president of the Dallas Police Retired Officers Association, sent to Mayor Rawlings:



Mr. Mayor, you are misinformed about the facts, and thus, are making statements that simply are not true. You are doing this to garner public opinion in your favor at the peril of the lives of the men and women that have served this city and the citizens of Dallas for decades. In your video, you say “The allure of DROP was its down fall” you couldn’t be more wrong. The failure was the City leaders and DPFP Pension Board failing to frame the interest as compensation to the employee so it would be cost neutral to the fund. And when myself and others asked to fix it we were told no because it would be against the law. But this is just one point of many you are confused about.



You were not in this arena in 1992, and by your lack of knowledge, are trying to make up facts that make sense to you and support your ongoing campaign against the men and women of the Dallas Police and Fire Departments. I was here in 1992 so let me educate you on some truth you have conveniently left out of your talking points.



Not unlike today the city of Dallas and the nation were experiencing very good economic times. In 1992 the technology boom was underway and the city of Dallas could not hire enough qualified applicants to adequately cover attrition because they did not pay a competitive wage. Jump now to present day, the City of Dallas just approved a raise for police and your own human resources director Molly Carrol is quoted in the Dallas Morning News as saying, “The starting salary for fire and police will increase over three years bringing their pay close to market. It’s still not quite average."

So, after the implementation of pay raises over a three-year period you’re only bringing your public safety personnel up to “BELOW AVERAGE”

This is consistent with the pattern of behavior that the City of Dallas has engaged in for more than thirty years. Ok, so now that we have historical and present day context lets straighten you out on the DROP proposal and why the City of Dallas Mayor, City Manager, and City Council unanimously supported its implementation. It was simple financial gain for the city taking advantage of the public safety personnel.



In 1992 Police Chief William “Bill” Rathburn went to the city council and told them he could not hire enough officers to cover attrition due to low pay and lack of viable candidates. Chief Rathburn asked “since we can’t get new hires, can we do something to keep the people we have and gray up the department” This would stabilize the experience and seniority base. Does any of this sound familiar today? The city and pension board came up with DROP to keep veteran personnel and the financial carrot to the city was the opportunity to keep an officer or firefighter for 25,30, or 35 years and only pay a 20-year pension to that employee. So, it saves the city up to 36% on an employee pension for the life of that employee. That’s why it was supported unanimously by the Council, Mayor, and City Manager.



The caveat to the program was that the officers 20-year pension check would be deposited into the pension fund in the employee’s DROP account and the pension fund would then invest those funds in the broader investment plan of the fund. To compensate the employee for using his/her money to invest the pension fund would pay the employee 8-10% return on the employee’s money. The pension board and city council thought this was no problem because the fund was generating returns of over 30%. The problem in nobody thought to make the interest return to the employee’s dependent on the return on investment to the fund minus administrative carrying costs of about 1.5%. This would have made DROP cost neutral to the fund.

The public safety employees do not get to write or have any say what language is put in the plan amendment proposals. They only get to make an up or down vote on what is presented to them by the Pension Board after it has been negotiated with and approved by the City of Dallas leadership.

For you to get on television and say that “those police and fire voted themselves this lucrative pension deal taking more eggs from the henhouse than they deserved” is a flat out lie spoken out of ignorance and is a bulling tactic being used in the battle for public opinion. I also find it interesting that you are not informing the public that the public safety employees have voted three times to reduce their interest in DROP, and with all the below average pay have also taken pay cuts in the last 20 years.



So, Mr. Mayor, when you are ready to stop the disinformation campaign and get down to real honest and progressive discussions about how to fix the problem please let me know. Until then you can count on me and my organization very publicly calling you out on your misdeeds and correcting the record for the citizens of the City of Dallas.



Pete Bailey

President

Dallas Police Retired Officers Association

